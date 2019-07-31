Bernie Sander's Flailing Arms at the Democratic Debate Produced the Best Memes

The first night of CNN’s Democratic debates aired on Tuesday evening and it truly divided Americans (between those who tuned in and those who opted to watch the Bachelorette finale).

It was a long night of moderator interruptions, Bernie Sanders slights, and nervous John Delaney smiles — perhaps the “dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred” is at play here? — but we persevered, and our labor was not in vain. With the sheer volume of memes last night generated, we really all walked away winners.

As per usual, Marianne Williamson was doing the most:

Marianne Williamson is the only Democratic candidate tonight at the #DemDebate that will save us from the dark psychic forces. pic.twitter.com/GFjO9dkh4p — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) July 31, 2019

“Racism” and “bigotry” and “dark, psychic force” all said in the same breath #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/5P6c4W8lZ3 — Jessica Moulite (@JessicaMoulite) July 31, 2019

HELL YES, DARK PSYCHIC FORCE!!!! Yessssss my crystal queeen!!!!! Yesssss!!!! @marwilliamson pic.twitter.com/qBoNPdvy8w — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019

And Bernie Sanders likely attracted even more millennial supporters when he sparked the night’s quintessential meme:

Throw your hands in the ayuh / wave 'em like ya don't cayuh pic.twitter.com/uIxshxk0xl — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) July 31, 2019

Elizabeth Warren put Delaney squarely in his place:

But, like, did you see his Wikipedia? pic.twitter.com/fEL1Wx1LKg — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) July 31, 2019

Omg. When you get slapped around so hard during the debate that you have to put out a press release about it. #DemDebates #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/fY3Ynr6C7N — 𝙼𝚒𝚔𝚎 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚍 (@miketheidealist) July 31, 2019

But he just kept on smiling:

Who invited Homer Simpson to the #DemDebates? pic.twitter.com/acyIu0mZ3x — Arab C Nesbitt (@_buckfaster) July 31, 2019

john delaney’s smile is what keeps me up at night.. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9KgTUqwhZX — 𝙨𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙖 (@sienaszeto) July 31, 2019

