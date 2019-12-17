Why the Democrats Could Postpone This Week's Planned Debate

This Thursday's Democratic debate may not happen, after all. According to Politico and CNN, a labor dispute is keeping the event off the books. Set to take place at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, the PBS NewsHour/Politico Debate would happen in the middle of a labor dispute. Unite Here Local 11, a union that represents more than 150 cashiers, cooks, dishwashers, and servers at LMU is currently in negotiations with Sodexo, a services company that is contracted with the university.

Though negotiations started back in March, no resolution has been found and picketers began demonstrating back in November.

"We had hoped that workers would have a contract with wages and affordable health insurance before the debate next week," Susan Minato, co-President of Local 11, said in a statement. "Instead, workers will be picketing when the candidates come to campus."

Image zoom Win McNamee/Getty Images

RELATED: Four Women Will Moderate the Next Democratic Debate

The Democratic National Committee told Politico that it was working with all parties involved to reach a compromise, though nothing has been announced yet and it's still unclear whether or not the debate will happen as scheduled.

"The DNC and LMU learned of this issue earlier today, and it is our understanding this matter arose within the last day," Xochitl Hinojosa, the DNC communications director, said. "While LMU is not a party to the negotiations between Sodexo and Unite Here Local 11, Tom Perez would absolutely not cross a picket line and would never expect our candidates to either."

RELATED: Joe Biden Is Being Called out for Sexism over a Heated Exchange with Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders both tweeted their support of Unite Here Local 11. Former Vice President Joe Biden also stood with the union. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, activist Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang echoed the sentiments.

.@UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them. The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party's commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union's picket line even if it means missing the debate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 13, 2019

I stand with the workers of @UniteHere11 on campus at Loyola Marymount University fighting Sodexo for a better contract. I will not be crossing their picket line. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2019

I won't be crossing a picket line. We’ve got to stand together with @UniteHere11 for affordable health care and fair wages. A job is about more than just a paycheck. It's about dignity. https://t.co/nn4tb5q8wt — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2019

I take the debate stage to stand up for workers’ rights, not to undermine them.



I stand in solidarity with the workers of @UNITEHERE11 at Loyola Marymount University and I will not cross their picket line. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 13, 2019

I support @UNITEHERE11. If their dispute with @sodexoUSA is not resolved before the debate, I will not cross the picket line. I trust the DNC will find a solution ahead of the debate, and I stand with @LoyolaMarymount workers in their fight for fair wages and benefits. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) December 13, 2019

I won’t cross the @UniteHere11 picket line to attend next week’s debate. We must live our values and there is nothing more core to the Democratic Party than the fight for working people. I support @UniteHere11 in their fight for the compensation and benefits they deserve. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 13, 2019

During an event in Miami, Florida, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said: "I don't believe we should cross a picket line. So I would encourage the DNC to try to work this out to find a new location, or they're going to have to figure out how to resolve this."

RELATED: There Are Several Secret Meanings Layered Into Elizabeth Warren's Hot Pink Ensemble

CNN notes that this is the second time that picket lines have derailed the last planned televised Democratic debate. UCLA was supposed to host the event when it was announced last October. AFSCME Local 3299, the University of California's largest employee union, demanded a boycott of all speaking engagements. The organization has been in negotiations with the 10-campus system for almost three years.