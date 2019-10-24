Four Women Will Moderate the Next Democratic Debate

The next Democratic primary debate in Georgia will be moderated by an all-women panel, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

The Nov. 20 debate, co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will be moderated by Rachel Maddow, host of The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, host of Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC, Kristen Welker, NBC News' White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post.

This won't be the first time an all-women panel will be moderating a primary debate — according to New York Times, in January 2016, Trish Regan and Sandra Smith moderated one of two Republican presidential debates on Fox Business Network, and Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff of PBS moderated a Democratic debate in February 2016.

According to NBC News, the nine candidates who appear to have qualified to date for the fifth debate are Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, and Amy Klobuchar.

The debate will air live Nov. 20 at on MSNBC and will also stream on MSNBC.com and the Post's website, as well as on NBC News and the Post's mobile apps.