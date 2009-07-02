Demi Moore's Superhero Style

Demi Moore looked stunning in an Andrew Gn strapless dress at Sean "Diddy" Combs's White Party this weekend, but it was her bold jewels that really caught our eye. With her jet-black hair and athletic physique, the star bears a striking resemblance to the comic book vixen Wonder Woman when she throws on a pair of matching cuffs. Mrs. Kutcher's bracelets may not have the same protective powers that made the Amazonian superhero so invincible, but if today's readers' pick for Look of the Day is any indication, they certainly help keep her safe on top of the best-dressed lists.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter