Demi Moore's New Guy

Watch out Ashton, your girl has a new crush! Last night, Demi Moore wore a glamorous feathered dress by up-and-coming designer Prabal Gurung (inset) to an event for her new fragrance. Upon tweeting a picture of herself (far left), her loyal followers wanted to know who designed it. She responded immediately, saying the dress was by "wonderful young designer to look out for Prabal Gurung!" This is the second time she has worn a dress from the designer-to-watch, the first—she wore a black and white one-shouldered number (near left) to Cartier's 100th anniversary party. Gurung, who's just as thrilled to have the star choose his designs, responded with thanks last night on Twitter saying, "I love you for wearing my precious dress!" Maybe we're reading between the 140-character lines, but it sounds like we'll be seeing a lot more love between these two style stars.

