Demi Moore and the Salvatore Ferragamo Family Toast to 100 Years of the Iconic Brand 

It wasn’t your typical Wednesday night. The Beverly Hills Salvatore Ferragamo flagship store reopened with an exclusive cocktail party celebrating the brand turning 100 in the city that Salvatore loved dearly. The stunning remodel exemplifies the type of vision Mr. Ferragamo had for the Golden era and honors his love for Hollywood glamour. This was a night where the classic Italian label gets to invite Young Hollywood to enjoy this special milestone in Fashion history.

While perusing a showcase of the designer’s original cinematic show designs (loaned by Museo Salvatore Ferragamo) many of the VIP guests took the time to discuss what they love about the iconic fashion house. “I love that it's still within the family. And I appreciate that and I think they've done a beautiful job of maintaining the quality” Demi Moore (above, with James Ferragamo) tells InStyle. And as for her Ferragamo dress? “You know what I loved is that I thought that it had like a very classic, almost retro kind of vibe, and yet it had enough edgy elements to make it modern.”

Actress Arielle Kebbel shares that sentiment. “One of my very first pieces that I bought when I first moved to LA was a vintage Ferragamo belt. I’ve had it ever since, and it was a big moment for me. I feel like Ferragamo just has a really sleek, classic line to it. I’ve kind of had this love affair with Ferragamo”.

Other starlets like Freida Pinto (below) and Kiernan Shipka (above, right) also attended the celebration in Ferragamo designs, while the ever so poised and elegant Camilla Belle's (above, left) dress decision was a no-brainer. “I saw it from all the looks, and I fell in love. It was the first one I tried on. Seamless, easy, done and go.”

But why has Ferragamo been so sought after for 100 years other than his fabulous shoes? Creative Director Massimiliano Giornetti explains, “Salvatore was a genius, he was extremely pioneeristic in the way he was developing his creativity and his creation. To me, the base of the work of Salvatore is about the idea of wearability. It was always linked in the idea of beauty with function. And that’s the essence of the brand.”

The store opening also kicked off the launch of 100 Years 100 Days, a digital platform celebrating the 100-year parallel stories of both Salvatore Ferragamo and Hollywood, sharing pictures from exclusive events, films, features and more over a 100-day period–at icons.ferragamo.com.

