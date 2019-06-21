Demi Moore and Her Giant Hat Were *So* Invested in the Royal Ascot

Hollywood royal Demi Moore is upping her cred with the actual royals in a big way. Not only did she attend Princess Eugenie's wedding back in October, she just made her debut at the Royal Ascot today, which happened to include plenty of royal guests. Could Moore be implying something with all of her rubbing elbows with British aristocracy? Only time will tell, but Moore definitely looked the part with a huge hat — which was designed by none other than famed British milliner Philip Treacy, one of Kate Middleton's go-to designers.

Royal Ascot is an annual horse-racing event, according to People. It's also a way for the royals to usher in summertime every year and showcase select pieces from their fascinator collections. Moore's hat was out-of-this-world big, a far cry from the sometimes-tiny hats that Middleton and Meghan Markle wear to events. Moore didn't just attend the event, however. She had herself a time. She was snapped clapping her hands, clutching her figurative pearls, and cheering with the rest of the attendees. Eagle-eyed fans will spy her name tag, because just in case anyone didn't know, she's Demi Moore.

Moore gave her Instagram followers a preview of her headgear before the big event, tagging Treacy and telling everyone that she was "honored" to have her very first visit to Royal Ascot.

"SNEAK PEEK-The master @philiptreacy working his hat magic and letting his genius come out to play for my first Royal Ascot experience! So honored!!" she captioned the image.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Eugenie have all made appearances at this year's festivities (Kate wore a Treacy fascinator to the event's first day). Anyone wondering how Moore fits into the bigger picture may be surprised to learn that she's close friends with Princess Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew. That explains how she snagged an invite to that particular royal wedding and got the VIP treatment at this year's Royal Ascot events.