While fashion insiders were more concerned with seeing what newly appointed Creative Director Justin O'Shea's first-ever collection for Brioni would look like on Monday in Paris, photographers outside of the brand's new Parisian flagship couldn't help but focus on another subject: Demi Moore .

The 53-year-old actress, who isn't one to be regularly spotted inside a show—or any other high-profile event for that matter—delivered her endless cool in the City of Lights to view the new men's and womenswear collection. Moore turned to a gray pinstripe mohair suit and styled the borrowed-from-the-boys getup with a white shirt, silver tie, and pointed-toe pumps that added a layer of femininity. Her '70s-like retro glasses worked excellently with the ensemble as she posed for the cameras and placed one hand inside her pocket and the other over her clutch.