Demi Moore Says Her Mother "Sold" Her to Her Rapist

Demi Moore sat down with Diane Sawyer to talk about her new memoir, Inside Out, but instead of just giving viewers a highlight reel of happy times, her appearance on Good Morning America was an opportunity for Moore to talk frankly about her rape. Moore had mentioned it briefly a few months ago when she started to discuss her book, but today's segment with Sawyer included more details and explained Moore's complicated relationship with her mother, Virginia King.

Moore recounted the rape, saying that she came home to an older man that she knew. After he raped her, he asked, "How does it feel to be whored by your mother for 500 dollars?" Sawyer asked Moore if she thought that really was the case and she said that it wasn't that simple. Moore said that when she was just a teenager, her mother would take her out to bars so that she'd get attention from male patrons, so their dynamic wasn't exactly conventional.

"In my deep heart, no, I don't think it was a straightforward transaction," Moore said of the man's accusation. "But she still did give him the access and put me in harm's way."

Moore also said that her relationship with her mother didn't just involve picking up men. Moore recounted incidents when she had to save her mother's life after she attempted suicide and how, eventually, she had to cut her mother out of her life entirely. The two managed to reconcile before her mother's death in 1998, though Moore says that having to pull pills out of her mother's mouth at age 12 basically ended her childhood.

"[It was] a life-changing moment," Moore told Sawyer of the rescue.

Inside Out also discusses Moore's marriage to Ashton Kutcher and the miscarriage that she had while they were together. After the miscarriage, she says, she found herself abusing Vicodin and alcohol before seeking help. Moore's drug abuse caused a divide between her and her daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis, though she's working hard to rebuild those bridges.

"She was really struggling mentally and didn't take care of herself," a source told People. "She didn't have the best relationship with her daughters either and her life was just chaos."

"Demi feels bad about the years when she wasn’t healthy. She really tries to make up for it now," the source adds of their current relationship. "Her daughters are amazing. Demi is involved in their everyday lives. And they are very supportive of Demi. They love that she wrote a memoir."