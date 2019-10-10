Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith Had a Now and Then Reunion — 24 Years Later

Life imitates art, or at least Instagram does …

Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith, two massive box-office presences in the ‘80s and ‘90s, both starred in 1995 coming-of-age film Now and Then. The film, which shares the story of four childhood friends both in middle school and as adults in the present-day, has become something of a cult classic (you can watch it on Netflix). Thora Birch plays the young version of Griffith’s character, while Gaby Hoffman stars as a young Moore.

Moore and Griffith recently reunited at an event, 24 years after the film’s debut (Rita Wilson and Rosie O’Donnell’s invitations must’ve gotten lost in the mail … ) Demi, now a New York Times bestselling author, saw the opportunity to share the moment using a caption that we like to think she’s been waiting more than two decades to write. In a two-slide gallery Moore posted a new photo of the pair and a shot of the two in costume. “Now and Then,” she teased with a winky face emoji.

We don’t want to be those people, but … time for a reboot?