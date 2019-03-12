Demi Moore Has the Best Advice for Anyone Facing Internet Trolls

Demi Moore got frank during her panel at Gwyneth Paltrow's In goop Health summit in New York City. While many of the guests, which included Elle MacPherson and Arianna Huffington, spoke about wellness, Moore focused on how digital life affects well-being. Speaking on the topic of social media, Moore explained that while it can be fun, it's also a place where negativity runs rampant.

Moore explained that social media is providing people with a false sense of validation, where they equate a Like with real-world positivity. It's an empty feeling, she says, one that doesn't really mean anything. Instead, she says she focuses on accepting everything about herself, good or bad. That's something nobody can get from double-taps.

"It's about embracing and no longer looking for what's wrong and really being in acceptance of everything," she said, "Gravity is going in directions that I'm not so fond of. I can look in the mirror occasionally and say 'you're lying, I don't look like that.' but the reality is the comfort I feel in my skin is the greatest gift. I wouldn't trade it. I'm just happy to be where I am."

She says that her daughters are experiencing the negative parts of social media right now. And as they navigate it all together, Moore and her daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, are realizing that there are two sides to everything. Part of social media, like the activism and the connections, are beautiful. The ugly part is something they all deal with daily.

"It reinforces the idea that if I get more like, I get more followers, then thereby I am more valuable. That's the exact opposite of what we need. My children are the first generation that was put under the microscope and my kids are dealing with huge self-esteem issues because adults in an anonymous form commented saying they were ugly," Moore explained. "It's devastating as a parent. It's a beautiful tool and it can be used in a powerful way, but it shouldn't be a personal marker for our place in the world."

Moore says she's learning about it from her daughters as much as they're taking things from her experiences. She told Paltrow and Huffington that they're much more evolved than she was at their age and they're finding themselves through all of the online ether.

"The more I just work on myself, I automatically impart it, because I live it," she said of how she addresses the issues of self-worth with her kids. "I don't have to work so hard to show them or teach them. I think they are already more evolved and more confident and less apologetic for who they are [...] I feel like I am getting more insights from them than I'm giving."