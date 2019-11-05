Demi Moore's Daughters Felt "Forgotten" During Her Marriage to Ashton Kutcher

Jada Pinkett Smith does it again. The Red Table Talk host has a knack for getting big bombshells from her guests and it was no different when she invited Demi Moore and her daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Talulah to the red table. They were there to talk about some of the details in Moore's memoir, Inside Out, but Smith managed to get Rumer to open up just as much as Moore. Rumer explained that during her mother's relationship with Ashton Kutcher, she and her sisters felt completely "forgotten" and that her mother's pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage compounded the feelings.

Rumer said that her mother's pregnancy made her feel inadequate, because she saw it as a sign that she and her sisters weren't enough for Moore. She added that the miscarriage made her feel guilty for feeling that way, so she was constantly confused about what to feel while her mom was with Kutcher.

"I think also when she wanted to have another baby and then it wasn’t happening, and there was so much focus on that, it was like, 'Oh, we're not enough,'" Rumer explained. "Part of the reason I moved out of the house, I think after you had a miscarriage, I was just like, 'Why are you so desperate to have another kid?' And I couldn't stand the idea."

She told her mother that she'd never asked her how she felt during the entire situation, which made her feel guilty and insensitive on top of it all.

"But then I found these pictures and I was like, 'Oh my god.' I saw how big her stomach was and I was like, 'Oh my god. I was so insensitive,'" Rumer continued. "I never once went to you and said, 'I'm sorry. Are you OK?'"

Moore said that it was one of the lowest points in her life. She explains that she relapsed after nearly two decades of sobriety and was dealing with the pregnancy as well as allegations of Kutcher's infidelity.

"I ended up pregnant and then lost the baby at almost six months. And so when I couldn’t get pregnant again, the guilt that I had felt, that it was clearly my fault, was just enormous," Moore said. "So we went on this trip and Ashton said, 'I don’t know if alcoholism's a thing. I think it’s about moderation.'"

Rumer says that she felt angry over her mother's pregnancy, but Moore said that she never intended to push her daughters away. She said that she just became emotionally unavailable because of all the things happening to her.

"I lived the majority of my adult life sober. I was great sober," she added. "I made my own story up that [Ashton] wanted somebody that he could have wine with and do stuff with. He is not the cause of why I opened that door. I wanted to be something other than who I am. And it was literally like giving my power away."

Moore's youngest daughter, Tallulah, was the only one living with Moore and Kutcher during their marriage. She confirmed Rumer's attitude, saying she felt forgotten, too.

"Watching the behavior with Ashton those years — because everyone left the house and it was just me living there — I felt very forgotten and I felt like I developed and I nurtured a narrative that she didn’t love me. And I truly believed it," Tallulah said. "And I know that she does 100 percent, but in that moment, you're hurt and you can't fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you and would choose others more than you."