Demi Moore Creates Valentine's Day Jewelry for a Cause

Demi Moore frequently adorns herself with Jack Vartanian baubles, but this Valentine's Day she's taking her connection with the jeweler one step further. Moore, along with husband Ashton Kutcher, collaborated with Vartanian to create a collection of necklaces in the shape of handcuffs for the Hallmark holiday. While prices range from $710 to $2,140 in variations of white, yellow and rose gold and black and white diamonds, it's for a good cause—50 percent of sales will be donated to the Demi and Ashton (DNA) Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises awareness about child sex slavery. "I am thrilled to collaborate with Demi and Ashton in such a noble cause," Vartanian told InStyle. Moore, shown, recently wore one of the necklaces to the Sundance Film Festival. The collection and benefit sale launches tomorrow and lasts through February 14th on JackVartanian.com.