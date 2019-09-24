Demi Moore Said She Cheated on Her First Husband the Night Before Their Wedding

Demi Moore is leaving no stone unturned in her new memoir, Inside Out.

In a new excerpt from People, the actress said she cheated on her first husband, musician Freddy Moore, the night before their wedding.

"The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I’d met on a movie set," she wrote. "I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment."

Moore was 18 years old when she married Moore (who was 30 at the time) in 1980, and the two divorced in 1985.

"Why did I do that? Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts? Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father," she wrote in the book. "Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it."

After she and the musician split, she went on to marry Bruce Willis, with whom she shares three children: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. The couple divorced in 2000, and Moore began dating Ashton Kutcher in 2003. In the memoir, she also discussed the aftermath of her breakup with Kutcher.

Inside Out is available today.