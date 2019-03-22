Demi Moore Just Proved That She and Bruce Willis Are the Coolest Exes in Hollywood

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis may no longer be Hollywood’s most in-demand couple, but they certainly are the industry’s most aspirational set of exes.

The actors wed in 1987 and built a family of five with daughters Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 25, before announcing their separation in 1998.

Image zoom Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images

Despite enduring a highly public split and drawn-out divorce settlement, the former flames remain good friends to this day. In fact, they’re so close that Moore was among a small group of “family” that came together to celebrate Willis’s vow renewal with wife Emma Heming on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

Heming and Rumer both shared photos from the intimate gathering on social media, which appeared to include the eldest Willis-Moore, Scout, Demi, Bruce, Emma, their two daughters Mabel, 6, and Evelyn, 4, and seven other well-wishers.

Perhaps testament to Bruce and Demi’s bond, all of Willis’s five daughters, who range in age from 4 to 30, remain close as well — they even pose for the occasional Willis fam selfie.