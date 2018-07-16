Demi Moore Drags Ex-Husband Bruce Willis in Front of Their Daughters

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis—that’s a pair you haven’t thought of in a while, huh? The famous couple announced their separation in 1998 after exchanging vows in 1987, but have since remained close to co-parent their three daughters: Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tallulh, 24. But are they getting back together? Nah, they're just making headlines.

Moore, 55, made a surprise appearance at the taping of the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis on Saturday, unapologetically throwing jabs at her ex about his acting career and what he was like as a husband. “For those of you that don’t know me, I am Demi Moore,” she said on stage, according to People. “I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense, because the last two sucked.”

She continued with references to his movies, comparing their relationship to his famous horror film. “I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense,” she reportedly said. “You were dead the whole time.”

Even with their daughters sitting in the audience, Moore also (good-naturedly) ripped into what Willis is like as a dad.

“Bruce is super generous. When our daughter Rumer was a baby and it was his turn to change the diaper in the middle of the night, he would lean over and whisper to me, ‘I’ll give you a thousand dollars right now if you change that diaper,” she said. “Scout asked me not to say anything, but just last week he offered her a thousand dollars to change his diaper … some things never change.”

The former Charlie’s Angels star continued dragging his career, making a harsh—but apparently well-received—joke about his association with Harvey Weinstein. “I was there for some special moments,” she said. “Bruce got his career-breaking moment in Pulp Fiction, and it seemed really odd at the time, this big action star in a little indie film, but Bruce went over to Harvey Weinstein’s hotel, and I don’t know, but he came back and said, ‘I got the part!’”

Eek!

Luckily, Willis appeared to have had the time of his life.