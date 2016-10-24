Demi Moore Wows in a Revealing High-Slit Black Gown at Peruvian Charity Gala

Could Demi Moore be more stunning?

The actress hit the red carpet at a fundraising gala for the cultural and educational programs at the Museo Mario Testino in Lima, Peru, over the weekend, and for the occasion she glowed in a dazzling black gown that showed off all her best assets. The floor-length number featured a sculptural strapless neckline, long flowing train, and thigh-high slit up the front. Moore completed her wow-worthy ensemble with embellished black and gold sandals, a matching box clutch, and sparkling statement earrings. She wore her long brunette strands down in loose curls.

But Moore wasn't the only member of her family at the soirée. Her and ex-husband Bruce Willis's 25-year-old daughter Scout Willis was by her mother's side in a gorgeous navy blue and black Vivienne Westwood Couture dress that she styled with metallic gold accessories. The look-alike duo was all smiles as they posed with famed fashion Peruvian photographer Mario Testino at the event.

Manuel Medir/LatinContent/Getty Images

Several days earlier, Demi and Scout were spotted taking in the breathtaking sights of nearby Machu Picchu while wearing more casual outfits.

Full Machu Full Pichuu A photo posted by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) on Oct 20, 2016 at 2:02pm PDT

RELATED: Demi Moore Makes a Spectacular PFW Appearance in '70s-Like Frames and an All-Black Ensemble

VIDEO: How to Get Legs Like Jennifer Aniston

Simply beautiful.