Demi Moore Is One Hot Mama in a Bikini With Her Daughters

Demi Moore may be a 52-year-old mother of three, but it's often hard to tell the actress's ageless beauty apart from that of her trio of daughters. Whether they're lighting up the red carpet or donning matching outfits, Moore often looks more like a sister than a mom. Case in point? The Instagram snap that her youngest daughter Tallulah Willis posted earlier this week.

when you can't be with the papa.... #freeslw #POOLPARTY #mymomsbodtho A photo posted by tallulah (@buuski) on Jun 21, 2015 at 3:27pm PDT

In the photo (above), Moore and two of her daughters, Tallulah and Scout, are posing by a pool on Father's Day. The trio all wear bikinis, but it's safe to say that mom all but stole the show in her red side-tie suit. "When you can't be with your papa.... #freeslw #POOLPARTY #mymomsbodtho," Willis captioned the shot. Whatever Moore's secret to staying young is, we want to know—stat.

