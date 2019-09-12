Demi Moore Reportedly Had a Miscarriage While Married to Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore has led an interesting life — from her challenging and traumatic upbringing to her emergence as one of Hollywood’s most valuable players — and 56 years in, she’s finally sharing her story with the world.

In her upcoming memoir, Inside Out, Moore gets candid with readers, delving into even the most painful of chapters from her life, including her marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

She describes her relationship with the actor, 15 years her junior, as a “do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”

Dave Itzkoff of The New York Times writes that early in their relationship Moore got pregnant with a daughter she’d planned to name Chaplin Ray. She suffered from a miscarriage about six months into the pregnancy, which she blamed on her own break from sobriety. After getting married in 2005, she and Kutcher looked into fertility treatments, but Moore’s health had taken a dip as she continued to drink and began abusing Vicodin. Amidst the emotional chaos, Moore learned that Kutcher had cheated on her. The pair separated in 2011.

When it comes to discussing her famous exes in the book, Moore said she was careful not to cast anyone as the villain. “I’m definitely not interested in blaming anyone,” she told the publication. “It’s a waste of energy.”

Inside Out will be released on Sept. 24.