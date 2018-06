Demi Moore is the new face of Ann Taylor, following in the footsteps of other famous multitasking moms like Katie Holmes, Heidi Klum, Naomi Watts and Milla Jovovich. “The new Ann Taylor is for modern women who want to take on the world in style,” Moore said of why she loves the brand. Check out a preview of the campaign above, and click through the gallery for more images and behind-the-scenes photos.