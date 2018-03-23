Demi Moore Is Getting Into the Bikini Business (Finally!)

Demi Moore is a pretty big fan of bikinis, and she's taking that love to the next level with her latest move.

The 55-year-old Empire actress, who still makes jaws drop at 55 when she’s spotted in a swimsuit, has taken her appreciation for bathing suits up a notch by investing in swimwear company Andie Swim.

The company’s swimsuits are made for by women for women, according to WWD, with Andie founder and chief executive officer Melanie Travis telling the site their goal is to design swimsuits that “fit right, wear right, are easy to buy, and easy to wear.” The company also wants to simplify the bathing suit buying process.

Columbia Pictures

Moore shared her excitement about the brand. “I was drawn to Andie’s approach, which puts women at the forefront,” she told WWD. She continued, “Shopping for a swimsuit can be stressful and time-consuming for so many women, but Andie makes finding the perfect swimsuit an incredibly simple, easy and comfortable experience.”

RELEASED: 10 Times Demi Moore Twinned with Her Look-Alike Daughters

That experience includes customers having the ability to order as many bathing suits as they want, all with unlimited free returns and exchanges within 30 days of receipt. While the original focus of the swimsuit line was one-piece suits in three different styles, Travis said two-piece suits should be available as early as next month.

Just in time for spring break.