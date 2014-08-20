Demi Lovato Wears BFF Jimmy Fallon's Face on Her Shirt

It looks like Demi Lovato is keeping her pal Jimmy Fallon close to her heart. The singer (and MTV VMA Best Lyric Video nominee!) was seen at LAX this past weekend wearing a black long-sleeved top emblazoned with Fallon's face and the word "BFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF" (complete with 17 Fs). If that's not friendship, we don't know what is.

Lovato's T-shirt is actually a gift from Fallon himself, and he has one with her face on it as well. In March of this year, the singer appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, where she presented the host with a tee of her face and the same BFF caption before playing a game of pictionary against Kristen Bell and Steve Harvey. To show his appreciation, Fallon had an almost identical shirt made for Lovato, which he gave her last week on his show. The singer was so excited that she told him she would wear it every day, and it seems she's sticking to that promise!

See Fallon surprise Lovato with the shirt below, plus check out our gallery of celebs wearing other celebs!