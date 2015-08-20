Demi Lovato Is Totally Star Struck by Her Own Wax Figure

Demi Lovato, meet Demi Lovato! The 23-year-old star (and birthday girl) was thrilled by the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood. [Billboard]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Scream Queens star Keke Palmer is heading back to the studio. The singer-actress is recording her first album since 2007's So Uncool. [Entertainment Weekly]

2. Princess Charlotte's grandmother Princess Diana is seen watching over the newborn in a photoshopped image that's going viral. See it here. [Today]

3. This 7-year-old gives Taylor Swift a run for her money as he perfectly nails her hits on the piano. [Time]

4. The U.S. Navy Seals may soon open its doors to women for the first time. [CNN]

5. An affluent complex in London is working on building the world's first sky pool. If you're interested in indulging in the luxury amenities, apartment pricing starts at $942,572. [The Verge]