Demi Lovato Wants You to Learn to Love Your Curves 

Flip through Demi Lovato’s Instagram and you’ll notice that she’s been on quite a whirlwind of nonstop fun in the past few months. The 22-year-old "Cool for the Summer" singer, who has opened up about mental health issues and depression in the past, appears to be on the road to happiness and has been sharing her best makeup-free selfies and posting full-body shots of herself in standout looks. And yesterday Lovato once more took to the social media platform to remind us all to love ourselves wholly. The star posted a sexy photo in which she’s seen wearing a long-sleeve pink floral romper that definitely highlighted her favorite assets:

Learn to lurrrrrvveee yerrrrr currrrrvveees 💁🏻💅🏼💖 I actually used to hate them... But then a special someone helped me learn how to love them... And he sure loves them.... 😝☺️😍 #squats #COOLFORTHESUMMER A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 11, 2015 at 8:40pm PDT

Yes, her dark-tinted sunglasses, sky-high silver pumps, and freshly painted manicure looked gorgeous, but it’s Lovato’s message that we’re in love with. “Learn to lurrrrvvee yerrrrr crrrrvveees,” she playfully captioned the shot. “I actually used to hate them … But then a special someone helped me learn how to love them … And he sure loves them.” Of course, we imagine she’s referring to none other than her beau Wilmer Valderrama, who frequently makes handsome cameos on her stream. Is Valderrama our new favorite Hollywood boyfriend? He certainly is a top contender.

