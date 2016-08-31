Demi Lovato Somehow Goes Totally Unrecognized by Fans as an Undercover Lyft Driver

Demi Lovato has one of the most distinctive voices in the business, but somehow the “Confident” singer managed to go totally unrecognized as an undercover Lyft driver with just a hat and shades.

The star, who is in the midst of her Future Now tour with Nick Jonas, used a day off to provide a few lucky people with chauffeur services and, despite her many hints, the passengers did not realize that Demi Lovato was behind the wheel.

“I love Lyft. I just started. It’s like a job, that’s like, you know, cool for the summer,” she told one rider, referencing her hit. “I actually really want to be a singer someday. I have actually been traveling the country with my ex-boyfriend’s brother because he sings too and so we really want to kind of get our names out there at open-mic nights and whatever we can do.”

The star prompted her riders to sing with her, even asking for their thoughts on the Jonas Brothers and herself. “I was obsessed with the Jonas Brothers,” one self-declared Camp Rock fan told her. “They had abstinence rings. I wanted an abstinence ring.”

“You know it’s gone now,” Lovato quipped before prompting her to sing “This Is Me” from the 2008 film. “My friends would seriously make so much fun of me,” the front-seat passenger says.

“Well, luckily nobody’s ever going to see this,” Lovato promises, despite the hidden camera.

Had way too much fun surprising some @lyft passengers on my day off from @castcenters #CastOnTour and Future Now 😝 #UndercoverLyft. Watch at link in bio A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 31, 2016 at 7:16am PDT

Watch the hilarious video at top, including fans' over-the-top reactions when the singer takes off her "disguise."