Demi Lovato Wrote This Lengthy, Heartfelt Letter as a Thank-You to Fans
Demi Lovato had a sweet message for her devoted fans before the release of her new single "Sorry Not Sorry" on Tuesday.
In a letter she dedicated to her Lovatics on Twitter Monday, the songstress thanked them for their unending support, especially as she took time off for herself last year. "I look at my followers on social media and the people I get to meet during shows, and the kindness of every single one of you continuously blows me away," she wrote.
"Thank you for allowing me to take the time I needed at the end of last year to step away from all the craziness. I'll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me," she continued. "But ... instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is."
Lovato said because of her break—and the support of her fans—she is more "energized and inspired than ever" and added that her summer dance track, "Sorry Not Sorry," is for "anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f**king savage!"
Lovato first teased the track last week and shared another tease Monday as she posted an Instagram video that included a snippet of the song.
We can't wait to hear the full track.