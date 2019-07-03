Could Demi Lovato and The Bachelorette's Mike Be the Next Power Couple?

No one (not even super villain Luke P.) was happier to see fan-favorite Mike Johnson get sent home on Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette than Demi Lovato.

As Hannah Brown bid her farewell to the San Antonio-based portfolio manager, Lovato publicly revealed her crush on the former contestant. "Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," the singer could be heard saying in a now-expired Instagram Story while watching the show, according to People. In another video, she wrote, "Mike I accept your rose."

Both fans of Lovato and Johnson are totally on board with a potential relationship between the two. After Mike posted a love note to his future wife on Twitter, asking her, "Where u hiding?" his followers let him know that she lives in Hollywood and her name is Demi.

Jus saying, my future wife though🌹girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding👀 — Mike Johnson (@themikejohnson3) July 2, 2019

“Her instagram name is @ddlovato, you should really check her out. she’s also a grammy nominated multi platinum singer/songwriter. she’s already willing to accept your rose. we’ll be waiting for your response,” wrote one user.

Another commenter screenshot Johnson's tweet, writing, "It's your chance Demi," to which Lovato responded: “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO."

It wouldn't be the first time that a celebrity made a romantic connection with a former member of the Bachelor universe. After developing a crush on Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland connected with him via DM in 2017 and the two have been inseparable ever since.

Mike, do yourself a favor and ask Demi on a date already!