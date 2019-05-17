Demi Lovato Got a Massive Tattoo of Her Great-Grandma as a Sweet Tribute

Demi Lovato's newest tattoo is, in her own words, her most important one yet.

On Thursday, the singer posted photos to Instagram, sharing the new tattoo she got on her arm in honor of her great-grandmother — and called it "the most meaningful tattoo" she's ever gotten.

"This is for you Mimaw," she wrote. "You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more."

She also shouted out tattoo artist Doctor Woo "for making her come back to life for me."

For Lovato, tattoos seem to be a way of honoring her loved ones — in February, she got a tattoo (also done by Doctor Woo) of her dog Buddy, who was killed by coyotes four years ago.

Lovato's great-grandmother passed away in 2016 at the age of 93; at the time, the singer wrote in an Instagram post, calling her "the world's most special woman."

"Mimaw, I hope you are with Papa now.. I hate that I can't hear your voice but I love that you are no longer in pain," she wrote at the time. "I love you so much and I miss you more than anyone could ever imagine. I'll miss your smile, your wittiness, painting your nails and your kisses. I really do love you more."