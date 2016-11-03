Demi Lovato Takes Down Sylvester Stallone in the Boxing Ring

Trust us: You do not want to mess with Demi Lovato.

The 24-year-old singer proved she's a contender after boxing a few rounds with none other than Sylvester Stallone on Wednesday. With cameras rolling, the Hollywood heavyweights put on their gloves—pink ones for Lovato—and squared off at Unbreakable gym in Hollywood. After landing a few expert punches, Lovato delivered a blow that knocked 70-year-old Stallone somewhat dramatically off his feet.

"I slipped, I slipped!" Stallone cried, as a small group of spectators laughed and he and Lovato hugged amicably.

"Just knocking out Rocky (@officialslystallone) easy day at @unbreakableperformance," Lovato captioned the video on Instagram, along with a string of hashtags: #nobigdeal #boxingLEGEND #thenewcreed #ROXYBALBOA #Rockysdaughter #unthinkableatunbreakable.

Stallone also shared the video and joked about Lovato being Rocky's long-lost daughter "Roxana" in the caption.

"Rocky gets knocked out by his long-lost daughter, Roxana ... Starring Demi Lovato @ddlovato," he wrote alongside the 'gram. "The Unthinkable At Unbreakable @unbreakableperformance #boxing #rocky #gym #upsetofthecentury #rocky8."

The "Stone Cold" singer is no stranger to the boxing ring, and often shares videos of her impressive workouts on social media.

