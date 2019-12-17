Demi Lovato's Latest Tattoo Might Be Her Most Meaningful One Yet

Demi Lovato has a host of significant tattoos, but her latest one might be her most meaningful yet.

On Monday, tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of some new ink he gave the pop star on her neck, reading "survivor."

Though Lovato hasn't commented on the tattoo yet, it's been over a year since her overdose, leading some fans to believe it's related to her experience.

The singer has since been open about her sobriety journey, reflecting at the Teen Vogue Summit earlier this year: "I think it's been a very introspective year for me. I've learned a lot, been through a lot."

"What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter," she said at the time. "I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way."