Demi Lovato Teases Her Catchy New Summer Track "Sorry Not Sorry"

Demi Lovato is sorry, not sorry to leave us wanting more of her new sexy single after she offered a sneak preview on social media.

On Thursday, the singer behind catchy hits, like "Confident" and "Cool For the Summer," took to Twitter to alert Lovatics that our new summer anthem, titled "Sorry Not Sorry," may be dropping as early as July 11.

"My Lovatics!! Are You Ready?" the 24-year-old songstress captioned a GIF on Twitter, which shows the black leather jacket-clad star smiling mysteriously and rolling up a car window that has the song's title written on it.

The former Disney star upped the ante even further when she gifted fans a sneak listen at the audio from the track in two brief clips on Instagram. From what we heard, it sounds like the new girls night out single we'll be rocking out to in summer and beyond.

Talk about starting our weekend off on a high note!