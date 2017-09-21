Seriously, Demi Lovato Doesn't Need to Explain Her Sexuality to Anyone

Demi Lovato is doubling down on her refusal to publicly define her sexuality. Since she was spotted holding hands with DJ Lauren Abedini last week, the "Cool for the Summer" singer has repeatedly declined to discuss the speculation surrounding her love life, claiming that it's "irrelevant" to her music. Despite repeated pleas for the press to respect her privacy, the pop star's hesitation to label herself has drawn criticism from some.

In response to one writer's claim that her reason for refusing to talk about her sexuality is "total bullsh*t" the 25-year-old took to Twitter with a few choice words. "Expectant and rude," she wrote on Wednesday evening. "Watch my documentary and chill out."

Five minutes later she was back with a wider message for all of her fans. "Just because I'm refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in," she tweeted.

She concluded her mini rant with one final statement and another plug for her documentary. "If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary," the singer wrote. "But I don't owe anybody anything."

"I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is," Lovato said in a recent interview with PrideSource. "I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about."

Still curious? Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated will premiere on YouTube on Oct. 12.