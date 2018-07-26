Demi Lovato Is Reportedly "Heading Straight to Rehab" Following Her Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato is reportedly going straight to rehab once she’s discharged from the Los Angeles hospital where she’s being treated following a drug overdose.

According to E! News, Lovato has been partying for "weeks" since she broke her sobriety earlier this year. “This was going on for a few weeks and the warning signs were there. She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wakeup call. Demi doesn’t want to die and she’s very grateful to be alive,” a source said. “She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.”

The 25-year-old pop star was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after she was reportedly found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home. TMZ initially reported that she overdosed on heroin, however a source confirmed to InStyle that the substance—which is still unknown—was not heroin. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, an emergency narcotic overdose treatment, at the hospital; her friends had also administered it after she became unconscious.

Lovato’s representatives confirmed that she was in stable condition on Tuesday. "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” representatives told InStyle. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Following the news of her overdose, celebrities and friends of Lovato took to social media to send their words of support. Lovato has a history of substance abuse, and with the release of a song title “Sober” in June, she revealed that she relapsed sometime this year.