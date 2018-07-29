Demi Lovato Is "Getting Better" with Daily Visits from Ex Wilmer Valderrama

When news broke that Demi Lovato was hospitalized following a drug overdose on Tuesday night, friends and family rushed to support her during the dark time, including her ex-boyfriend of six years, Wilmer Valderrama.

Though, the former couple haven't been together since June 2016, the actor proved he still cares about the singer with daily visits to her bedside. “Her whole family and Wilmer are just there to support her through recovery," an insider revealed to People.

"Wilmer has spent hours at the hospital with Demi every day,” a second source told the magazine. “He seems very concerned about her.”

John Shearer/WireImage

It appears as if Wilmer's undivided attention is paying off. According to reports, Demi is on the mend for a speedy recovery. "She’s resting and getting better in the hospital,” the source added.

While some of Lovato's friends "feared" an overdose would occur, Wilmer was reportedly "shocked" by the announcement, according to People. He "knew she was going through a tough time," but "wasn't prepared for this."

“He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him,” the insider continued, adding that Valderrama has “always cared deeply for her and they truly remained friends after they broke up.”

The source continued: “Demi always hoped they would end up back together in the future. He’s the love of her life and vice versa.”

According to E! News, Demi will attend rehab immediately following her release from Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. "Demi doesn’t want to die and she’s very grateful to be alive,” a source said. “She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.”