Demi Lovato Poses with Her New Puppy Batman, Plus More of the Weekends Best Instagrams

Hello, Batman! On Friday, Demi Lovato introduced the world to her adorable new pooch Batman, and now we're getting a closer look at her pet. The "Cool for the Summer" singer shared a photo of herself cuddling up to the puppy on her Instagram account this weekend, and we have to say—these two make quite the adorable pair. But Lovato wasn't the only one having fun (and documenting it on social media) this weekend. Lady Gaga posted a photo of herself and the iconic Barbra Streisand (do we foresee a duet from the two in the near future?), while Gisele Bündchen celebrated the eighth birthday of her and Tom Brady's oldest child, John, with a too-cute family 'gram. Keep reading to see these plus more of the weekend's best Instagrams:

Lady Gaga:

Barbra and me. 🎈 what a completely amazing woman. #Funnygirls A photo posted by The Countess (@ladygaga) on Aug 22, 2015 at 11:44pm PDT

David Beckham:

Bike , ponytail , jean shirt , black jeans I think someone is trying to be like daddy ... Off my bike Mr Romeo 🐵 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 23, 2015 at 9:07am PDT

Diane Kruger:

Last day A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Aug 23, 2015 at 11:06am PDT

Alessandra Ambrosio:

☀️💖☀️ Back home and still #foreveronvacation @vocodrink #loveVoco #homesweethome #calilife #summer2015 A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Aug 23, 2015 at 6:52pm PDT

Wilmer Valderrama:

Kourtney Kardashian:

No breaks. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 22, 2015 at 4:53pm PDT

Gisele Bündchen:

8 years ago today a little angel was born . Happy birthday to the sweetest bigger brother in the world ! We love you so much peanut. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives 🎂❤️🌟 8 anos atrás um anjinho nasceu. Feliz aniversário para o irmão mais velho mais doce deste mundo! Nós te amamos muito. Obrigada por trazer tanta alegria para nossas vidas. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 22, 2015 at 10:43am PDT

Chrissy Teigen:

then we became band groupies. @gabunion @dwyanewade @johnlegend A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 22, 2015 at 11:45am PDT

Sofía Vergara:

Gia's 1st bday!!🎂🎂 #tioJoe❤️❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Aug 22, 2015 at 1:53pm PDT

