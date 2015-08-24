Demi Lovato Poses with Her New Puppy Batman, Plus More of the Weekends Best Instagrams

Instagram/ddlovato
Rita Kokshanian
Aug 24, 2015 @ 8:15 am

Hello, Batman! On Friday, Demi Lovato introduced the world to her adorable new pooch Batman, and now we're getting a closer look at her pet. The "Cool for the Summer" singer shared a photo of herself cuddling up to the puppy on her Instagram account this weekend, and we have to say—these two make quite the adorable pair. But Lovato wasn't the only one having fun (and documenting it on social media) this weekend. Lady Gaga posted a photo of herself and the iconic Barbra Streisand (do we foresee a duet from the two in the near future?), while Gisele Bündchen celebrated the eighth birthday of her and Tom Brady's oldest child, John, with a too-cute family 'gram. Keep reading to see these plus more of the weekend's best Instagrams:

Lady Gaga:

Barbra and me. 🎈 what a completely amazing woman. #Funnygirls

A photo posted by The Countess (@ladygaga) on

David Beckham:

Bike , ponytail , jean shirt , black jeans I think someone is trying to be like daddy ... Off my bike Mr Romeo 🐵

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Diane Kruger:

Last day

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Alessandra Ambrosio:

Wilmer Valderrama:

Kourtney Kardashian:

No breaks.

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Gisele Bündchen:

Chrissy Teigen:

then we became band groupies. @gabunion @dwyanewade @johnlegend

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Sofía Vergara:

Gia's 1st bday!!🎂🎂 #tioJoe❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

