Demi Lovato Punched Out Her Trainer's Tooth

It looks like Demi Lovato is ready to come back stronger than ever — literally. In a new Instagram post, the singer let fans know that she may be looking at a turn in the ring. Lovato, who is a regular at Unbreakable Performance Center, a Los Angeles MMA gym, actually knocked out her trainer's tooth. Jay Glazer, the man with the distinctive honor of being on the receiving end of Lovato's gloves, looks to be in good spirits despite the new dental work.

In her Instagram video, Lovato's followers can see Glazer ringing a bell and holding up his tooth. He's all smiles when he announces, "Demi knocked my tooth out!" Lovato apologizes, but Glazer knows better — and he knows how the song goes. "You're not sorry!" he says.

"Holy shit I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning - while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!!" she wrote. "Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! So coach, when’s my first fight?! #unbreakableperformance"

For anyone questioning Lovato's credentials, People reports that she's actually a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has competed. Her last fight was in December. Glazer is one of her biggest supporters, too. After she earned her blue belt, he congratulated her on Instagram, saying he was proud of all the work she put into the achievement. He also shared Lovato's video, telling his own followers that everything was okay. He repaired his erstwhile tooth with Krazy Glue.

“Driving to a meeting right now and I know you're all concerned about my tooth, especially you Demi! I Krazy-Glued it back in. All good!” he said as he showed off his handiwork. Lovato's blue belt is just the second level she can reach before getting the coveted black belt, so it looks like she and Glazer have a lot more work to put in. Here's hoping he's still got a mouth full of teeth at the end of it all.