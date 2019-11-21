Demi Lovato Had Her Fans Convinced She Was Pregnant

Be easy on Demi Lovato’s stans today, they’re recovering from a pregnancy scare.

On Wednesday evening, the “Confident” singer took her followers on the rollercoaster ride of the century when she shared a photo of herself in a plunging navy and pink polka dot dress cradling a … wait for it … baby bump!

Of course, even a cursory look at the caption cleared things up: “Real or fake? #WillandGrace #MeetJenny.”

But the initial reaction was strong:

who got demi lovato pregnant pic.twitter.com/hjIwrmtV73 — dave (@mysupercut) November 21, 2019

Demi Lovato’s real or fake post on IG about being pregnant about gave me a heart attack 😫 — nowhere boy🦕 (@toryelijah_) November 21, 2019

DEMI LOVATO IS PREGNANT??? BITCH WHAT — diana ヅ | michael day ! ♡ (@wwylm5sauce) November 21, 2019

Lovato was in character on the set of Will & Grace. She’s expected to guest star in the reboot’s third and final season, out sometime next year. The singer initially shared the news in late August, posting a photo of herself on set with the caption “Will & Grace & Demi.”

Of course, Lovato isn’t the only character on the sitcom who’s expecting.

To be a fly on the wall of that joint baby shower …