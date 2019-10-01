Demi Lovato Can't Stop Dyeing Her Hair Bright Colors 

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Whether you're following Demi Lovato on Instagram to see if she'll spill the tea on her speculated relationship with Mike Johnson, or you just love seeing her body positive posts, you'll also find a ton of inspiring beauty moments on her feed. Lovato has been having the most fun experimenting with her makeup, wearing Euphoria-inspired red glitter tears one day and matte magenta smoky eyes the next. And now, the singer is being just as playful when it comes to her hair color.

Lovato just revealed her new pink dip-dyed ends on Instagram, which were done by celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton, while makeup artist Etienne Ortega created a coordinating fuchsia smoky eye.

But Lovato's latest hair update isn't the first time she's played with statement-making hair colors. Just last month, she added slime green tips to her black, blunt bob. And she's played with a myraid of hair colors in the past, from lavender to red, and almost every shade in-between.

But the singer isn't the only celeb that's been feeling the dip dye look. Ahead of her new album Lover, Taylor Swift added pink and blue to the ends of her signature blonde shag, and Mila Kunis shocked fans last week when she ditched her chocolate brown hair for a bright blonde shade with pastel blue tips.

There's strength in numbers, so if three of our favorite celebs are getting dip dye, then it must be a trend. That said, we're looking forward to seeing who's going to try this look next.