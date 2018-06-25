Demi Lovato Performs "Sober" for the First Time Since Admitting Relapse, Reveals New Tattoo

It was just 4 days ago that Demi Lovato released her new single, "Sober," in which she admitted she had relapsed from sobriety—and she's already taken the intimate song to the stage.

The 25-year-old singer posted an Instagram video on Sunday evening in which she's belting out the emotional lyrics, which include the admission, "Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."

She captioned the video, "Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten."

The singer has publicly battled addiction for six years, and often spoken of her difficulties overcoming her demons. Her struggles were also chronicled in her YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, but earlier this year, she told Dr. Phil, "I feel like I've conquered my addiction and alcoholism in a way I don't think about it anymore."

Many of her fans were surprised by the news of her relapse, though they nonetheless stood by her. "This was absolutely beautiful," reads one comment on her post. "You’re so strong and I can imagine it isn’t always easy but the main thing is to never give up! Keep fighting!"

Also on Sunday evening, Lovato revealed a new tattoo on her Instagram stories. The small piece, which she got on June 18 according to the timestamp, reads "free" in cursive script on her right hand. Lovato also posted a second image with members of her team, who all have the matching "free" tattoos. "The team that tats together stays together," she captioned the shot while on tour with her band.

Though she didn't explicitly mention the meaning behind her tattoo, we have to imagine its significance is tied to her "new life" as she moves forward.

If there's anyone who's strong enough to power through a bump in the road, we're confident it's Demi.