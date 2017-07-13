Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton Party It Up in a Music Video Teaser for "Sorry Not Sorry"

After Demi Lovato's new summer anthem "Sorry Not Sorry" dropped this week to critical and commercial success, the pop queen is "confident" we're going to be just as obsessed with the music video.

Shortly after celebrating the single's release with an epic Boston house party and a piggyback ride courtesy of New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, Lovato left fans wanting more when she teased her club-themed music video, featuring Paris Hilton—and it's quite the party.

"Can't remember the last time I had this much fun. Giving my Lovatics the first taste of the #SorryNotSorry music video. Coming soon," the chart topper captioned the clip, which begins with the bikini-clad star living it up at a foam party. In other footage, Lovato sports a white sweatshirt and takes things to the next level with the hotel heiress, who wears her trademark mirrored aviators and a sparkling silver dress for her cameo. It's the epic bash of our dreams with all the makings of a great party: twerking, a fun dip in the pool, and great dance moves—ponytail twirling included.

Can't remember the last time I had this much fun. Giving my Lovatics the first taste of the #SorryNotSorry music video 😏 Coming soon A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Hilton also shared the clip on Instagram. "So much fun raging with my girl @DDLovato's to her new single & my new summer anthem #SorryNotSorry! #SavageAF," she wrote.

While the former Disney star didn't give a date for the music video's release, we're looking forward to getting in on Demi and Paris's full party experience soon!