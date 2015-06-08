Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Beautiful Freckles in a Selfie for #NoMakeupMonday

Give Your Heart a Break" might be one of Demi Lovato's hit songs, but now the singer is advising us to give something else a break—makeup. In honor of #NoMakeupMonday a.k.a. #NMM, Lovato snapped a bare-faced selfie that is simply breathtaking (below). Who knew that the star had those adorable freckles?

Happy #NMM everybody!! Send me your beautiful bare faces and if you have #DevonneByDemi take a picture with your favorite product 😊💜 www.devonnebydemi.com #nomakeupmonday #freckles 😝 A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 8, 2015 at 9:51am PDT

Lovato flaunted her gorgeous natural complexion on Instagram today with the caption: "Happy #NMM everybody!! Send me your beautiful bare faces and if you have #DevonneByDemi take a picture with your favorite product #nomakeupmonday #freckles."

But this isn't the first time the beauty has decided to open up and be transparent with her fans—she has been very vocal about her personal struggle with body image issues, and is constantly encouraging others to be comfortable in their own skin. It's always refreshing to see celebs keep it real, and we love Lovato even more for it.

