Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Freckles in Makeup-Free Selfie

More Bare-Faced Celebs
How gorgeous is Demi Lovato? The star took to Instagram last night to share a bare-faced snap with her 37.6 million followers, and she's absolutely glowing.

In the photo, Lovato appears to be sitting in bed as she puts her freckles on full display. "Sun kissed ☀ #natural #freckles #nomakeup #DevonneByDemi," she captioned the photo, touting her skincare line Devonne by Demi as the reason for her flawless visage.

But this is far from the first time Lovato has gone without makeup on Instagram. She regularly posts bare-faced 'grams on social media, abiding by the mantra "no makeup, no problem."

