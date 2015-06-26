Demi Lovato's New Song Is Just So "Cool for the Summer"

Plug your speakers in and turn the volume up to the max. Demi Lovato's latest single, "Cool for the Summer," will be a tune that you'll keep on repeat this season. [Entertainment Weekly]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Is Michael Jackson moonwalking in heaven? A photographer snapped a photo during a lightning storm that resembled the late performer. [WTVR]

2. In advance of Jon Stewart's final Daily Show episode on Aug. 6, Comedy Central is streaming every show he hosted online in a 42-day marathon. [Wired]

3. Three British teens came up with an incredible idea: These condoms could change colors when exposed to STIs. [Time]

4. Many are mourning the death of the stylish The Avengers star Patrick Macnee. [CNN]

5. Never say never! This World War II vet finally took his love to the prom 66 years later. [ABC News]