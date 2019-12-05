The Next Time We Hear From Demi Lovato, She'll Apparently Be Singing

Demi Lovato could be dangerously close to gifting us with new music for the holidays.

The pop star took to Instagram with a mysterious tease of a post on Wednesday, which came tagged with a cryptic caption. The accompanying image was a simple all-black square, clearly meant to get fans asking questions.

"The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...." Demi wrote, and a deluge of comments started rolling in as thousands of fans began working out the specifics behind what she might mean.

Demi didn't stop there, though. She also posted a message on her Instagram Story with another black image, though she used a different caption there.

"Don’t believe the rumors," she wrote, capping it off with an upside-down smiley face. It's possible she could be referring to the various rumors that swirl around her as a celebrity, or this post could be a hint toward the new era of music she's working toward.

This isn't the first time she's teased new tunes, though. In November, she shared an Instagram Story snap that straight up said she was recording music.

"Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics — the ones who support me and whatever makes me happy," she posted with the image. :If you hating — that ain’t you," she said. "BYE."

Demi's had something of an eventful past year, and in the last month alone, she shared a surprise Instagram snap with her new partner, model Austin Wilson. We haven't heard much about her relationship since then, but it's very possible the new love could color her new music.

Either way, we're all beyond ready for new tunes from Demi, so hopefully there's something new just around the corner – or perhaps a special event where she'll be showing off her pipes.