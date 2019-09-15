Demi Lovato and The Bachelorette's Mike Johnson Have Taken Their Relationship to the Next Level

Things are officially heating up offline between Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson.

After weeks of flirting on social media, the singer and reality star recently had a date IRL, according to E! News. “They did go on a date and it's been going well,” a source shared with the outlet. “They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other.”

Another insider at People added: “They’ve been talking privately for a bit and hanging out.”

Before their online banter began, Demi expressed interest in the Texas-based portfolio manager when he was eliminated from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette this summer. "Mike I accept your rose," she gushed on a previous Instagram Story. Almost immediately, Mike heard about Demi's crush and admitted that her shout out made him "feel sexy."

“It made me feel sexy. It made me feel good. It's pretty awesome; it's pretty cool, I'm not gonna deny it,” he said. “She is still a human being, just like I am, and if we were to meet up I’m not gonna be giddy at all. I'm [going to be like] ‘What’s up, sexy? You got a nice little booty on you. Let’s talk.’”

Looks like Mike's pick-up line actually worked.