Demi Lovato Says a Certain Celebrity Made Her Met Gala Experience Terrible

In a recent interview with Billboard, chart-topping pop star Demi Lovato opened up about her struggles with addiction, and consequently, fame.

The singer described her experience at the 2016 Met Gala, an exclusive and star-studded event many dream of attending—but according to Lovato, the evening couldn’t have been farther from ideal.

“I had a terrible experience,” the 25-year-old shared. "This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey."

Sources have been quick to speculate that the celebrity in question is Nicki Minaj, whose viral Lovato-directed side-eye spawned meme after meme on the first Monday in May.

Lovato later posted the photo on Instagram herself. "This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met," she wrote. "P.s. some of y'all need to learn how to take a joke.. I'm obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life."

“I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink,” the sober star continued. She left the gala and went straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

"I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on—millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” she told the publication. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala—fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d—."

Lovato went on to discuss gun control, noting that while many celebrities stay quiet on political issues, she aims to have her voice be heard.

"There are certain pop stars who don’t speak out politically, and they have more fans. But I’d rather speak up for the things I believe in than just be dismissive of the issues going on in our country," she explained.

A week after Lovato’s interview, she brought several Parkland students onstage during her concert in San Diego, giving fans the opportunity to donate to the CAST Foundation, the proceeds from which will provide mental health resources for Marjory Stoneman Douglas students.