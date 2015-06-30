Demi Lovato Shares Another Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

Jenny Anderson/WireImage
Rita Kokshanian
Jun 30, 2015 @ 11:15 am

Another Monday, another makeup-free selfie courtesy of the gorgeous Demi Lovato. Yesterday, the singer took to her Instagram to share a #nomakeupmonday photo, and dare we say this may be her best yet.

#NMN #nomakeupmonday www.devonnebydemi.com 💜💜💜

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

"#NMN #nomakeupmonday www.devonnebydemi.com," she captioned the photo, referencing her skincare line, Devonne by Demi, which may be the secret to her glowing complexion. But this isn't the first photo sans makeup that Lovato has shared with her followers. Three weeks ago, she posted an equally gorgeous makeup-free selfie, showing off her adorable freckles. 

