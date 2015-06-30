Demi Lovato Shares Another Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

Another Monday, another makeup-free selfie courtesy of the gorgeous Demi Lovato. Yesterday, the singer took to her Instagram to share a #nomakeupmonday photo, and dare we say this may be her best yet.

#NMN #nomakeupmonday www.devonnebydemi.com 💜💜💜 A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 29, 2015 at 2:21pm PDT

"#NMN #nomakeupmonday www.devonnebydemi.com," she captioned the photo, referencing her skincare line, Devonne by Demi, which may be the secret to her glowing complexion. But this isn't the first photo sans makeup that Lovato has shared with her followers. Three weeks ago, she posted an equally gorgeous makeup-free selfie, showing off her adorable freckles.

Happy #NMM everybody!! Send me your beautiful bare faces and if you have #DevonneByDemi take a picture with your favorite product 😊💜 www.devonnebydemi.com #nomakeupmonday #freckles 😝 A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 8, 2015 at 9:51am PDT

