Demi Lovato Loves LOFT
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Courtesy of LOFT
We've been pretty much obsessed with LOFT lately—the holiday collection had us lusting after faux fur even in the heat of summer—and now the label counts Demi Lovato as a fan. The Camp Rock 2 star was spotted not once, buttwice in the label's edgy, chain bracelets: one for an appearance on Fox & Friends and later at her 18th birthday celebration. Find out where you can get the statement crystal-embellished bracelet (it's only sold in LOFT stores) or purchase Demi's drapey silver chain bracelet now!