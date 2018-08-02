Demi Lovato Is Likely Leaving the Hospital This Week: Report

It has been nine days since Demi Lovato checked into Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after an apparent drug overdose. With round-the-clock care and visits from friends and family, including the singer's ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, Lovato is reportedly stabilized and expected to leave sometime this week, according to TMZ.

As of Monday, it was reported that Demi was still suffering from complications, such as a high fever and extreme nausea, but that she was "expected to make a full recovery."

Now, that the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker is well enough to exit the medical facility, she is faced with the decision of attending rehab as a next step. Allegedly, friends and key members of Demi's team are pushing for the star to get professional help immediately. "She could die if she doesn't, and that's not going to be on my watch that we did nothing," a source close to the singer told TMZ.

According to E! News, Lovato was partying for weeks before the overdose occurred, and the scary consequences really shook her.

“This was going on for a few weeks and the warning signs were there. She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wakeup call. Demi doesn’t want to die and she’s very grateful to be alive,” a source said. “She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.”

However, no plans are set in stone. Last week reps for Lovato told InStyle: "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

We're sending good vibes Demi's way during this difficult time.