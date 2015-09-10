Watch Demi Lovato's Breathtaking Cover of Hozier's "Take Me to Church"

As if we needed more proof of Demi Lovato's vocal prowess, the singer covered Hozier's "Take Me to Church" and her rendition left us speechless. Watch it here. [YouTube]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Taylor Swift and Wiz Khalifa united in Houston to perform "See You Again" during Swift's star-studded 1989 tour. [Entertainment Weekly]

2. James Franco will pay it forward as he heads back to high school to teach a film class. [TV Guide]

3. Forget the rose gold iPhone: Apple's new $99 Pencil is creating the most buzz on social media. [E! Online]

4. The excitement surrounding Carrie Underwood's upcoming album is growing. The singer just released a host of cool videos to reveal the entire tracklist. [MTV News]

5. If you thought Keurigs were only made to brew your favorite drinks, think again. The company wants to enrich your lunch with its new Campbell soup K-Cups. [Bloomberg]